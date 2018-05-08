Google News gets redesigned with AI features, new app, available starting today

Keeping up with the news is a big part of our day, and since its inception nearly two decades ago, Google News has been a place for anyone to find what they’re looking for. Now, Google is giving it a makeover.

The best gifts for Android users

At I/O 2018, Google has announced a new refresh to Google News, which not only includes a new interface on the web, but also a brand new application.

AI is at the core of the new Google News, with it being able to automatically know what it is that you’re interested in, from politics to entertainment and more. Clearly, it’s pulling information from other parts of your Google account.

The new app is designed with imagery front and center, even integrating videos from YouTube and other platforms. It also includes a “Newscasts” features which pulls information from multiple platforms, including Twitter.

Stories in Google News are broken up by topic, with top stories from well-known sources at the top of the app, and full coverage being available just beneath the surface.

The new Google News is rolling out to everyone starting today, with the new Android and iOS applications being able in 127 countries “in the coming weeks.”