Google Pay adds support for movie tickets, airline passes, and more

Since the rebrand in February, Google Pay has been adding new features like Assistant integration and rolling out to the web and other platforms. At I/O 2018, Google unveiled an expansion of Pay’s ticketing capabilities beyond transit passes.

Google announced in March that Pay supports transit passes from select public transportation systems. Users can tap their phone at a terminal in lieu of a physical card, while getting access to smart features like a travel history and map of nearby stops.

Today, Google Pay is expanding beyond mass transit with travel support for airline, movie, and concert tickets. This encompasses hospitality, entertainment, and the travel industry, with the latter functionality already live as of this weekend.

The app is gaining a Tickets section that makes passes easily accessible, while they can also be grouped together when purchased en mass for family or friends. Other capabilities include a messaging field on the actual ticket where users can get live alerts, including updated departure times, and lock screen notifications.

Businesses can work with platforms like Urban Airship to implement and make tickets readily available. With today’s update, Google Pay is now more in line with Apple Wallet on iOS and joins the existing support for rewards, gift cards, offers, and other promotional programs.