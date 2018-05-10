OnePlus trade-in program gives you cash for your old phone ahead of OnePlus 6 launch

We’re less than a week away from the official reveal of the OnePlus 6, and ahead of that event, OnePlus has just launched a new trade-in program.

The best gifts for Android users

Trade-in programs are a great way for consumers to easily score a few bucks to go towards their new device in exchange for an older smartphone. Most major smartphone makers, including Google, offer trade-in options that deliver cash for your old hardware. Now, OnePlus is doing the same thing.

If you head over to OnePlus’ site, you can trade-in an old smartphone to get a credit which can be used to help offset the cost of a new OnePlus 6.

The company is offering up to €280 (about $330 USD) to users who trade in their older OnePlus devices. The site mentions that OnePlus is accepting trades of OnePlus 3 devices or newer, so it definitely seems like this is exclusive to current OnePlus users who are hoping to upgrade to the latest option.

You’ll need to sign up soon to take full advantage of this program, and it’s important to note that this is currently only available in Europe. You can learn more about the program on OnePlus’ site.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: