Hands-on pictures show off Samsung’s stunning ‘Burgundy Red’ Galaxy S9 and S9+

Earlier this week, Samsung quietly launched the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ in a new color variant, “Burgundy Red.” Now, some hands-on photos are showing us just how gorgeous that color is in person…

The best gifts for Android users

Provided by a user on Twitter, a handful of shots show off what the phone looks like in person with this new color variant. Long story short, it’s absolutely beautiful, and the renders Samsung previously provided definitely don’t do it justice.

Samsung’s take on a red phone gives us a dark color which looks incredible with the slightly more burgundy colors of the accents around the camera and side rails. As usual, there are black bezels up front, and since this is a glass build, reflections are everywhere. Somehow, though, those reflections actually make this variant look even better.

Of course, you’ll still need to be in the Chinese market to get your hands on this variant, which is a shame…

9to5Google’s Take

Me: I want one

Samsung: No

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: