YouTube revamps top music Charts with ‘real time’ Trending list

In the midst of I/O 2018, YouTube announced a revamp to Charts that tracks artists, songs, and music videos. The feature gets a new Trending chart, URL, and expanded availability so that viewers can now see what’s hot in 44 countries worldwide.

Nintendo Switch

These charts are based “purely” on the number of views that a video receives, with YouTube noting that they are a “reflection of the success achieved by artists on the world’s most expansive music platform.”

Before the redesign, the site already featured a top songs, artists, and music videos category. It is now adding a new Trending section that highlights “what’s new and hot in music right now.” As such, it is updated multiple times a day to a provide a real time view.

The Trending chart is YouTube’s first dedicated external signal of the most viewed new music on the platform, providing an instant snapshot of what users are reacting to.

Meanwhile, Top Songs are calculated by combining the official version of a song, along with user-generated content and lyric videos. The Top Artists chart is based on the total views of their entire discography, including music videos, live performance, remixes, and more.

Lastly, Top Music Videos factors in the most viewed official music video. These three charts are updated weekly on Sunday at 12pm PST with more details on how they are calculated also available.

Additional charts are coming soon, as well as more countries in addition to the current 44, which includes the US, Japan, Germany, Brazil and the U.K.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: