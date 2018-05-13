President Trump says he’s working with China to save ZTE following US export ban

It’s been a rough couple of months for ZTE, as the after-effects of a US export ban have resulted in the company effectively shutting down. Now, President Trump, in a very unexpected move, President Trump says he’s working to put the company back in business.

In case you’re out of the loop, ZTE was issued a US export ban last month, restricting the company from using any US components in its various products. That includes the Snapdragon processors in the company’s smartphones, and even potentially Android itself. Obviously, a really tough situation for the company. Granted, one it brought itself into for not sticking to the terms of a court settlement.

Regardless, last week the company was revealed to have shut down major operations, essentially spelling an end to the company. Over the weekend, President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that he was working with the Chinese President to give ZTE “a way to get back into business, fast.” It’s largely unclear what that means, but it could end with the export ban being loosened to some extent.

President Xi of China, and I, are working together to give massive Chinese phone company, ZTE, a way to get back into business, fast. Too many jobs in China lost. Commerce Department has been instructed to get it done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 13, 2018

