‘Wear OS Phone’ app now updated via the Play Store, adds Quick Replies & redesigned UI

Android P is the next major upgrade coming to Wear OS, but until then the wearable platform will continue receiving small incremental releases over time. One of those updates today is a new “Wear OS Phone” app that’s just been uploaded to the Play Store.

Even on non-cellular devices, Wear OS includes a Phone app where users have access to a contacts list, call history, and dialer UI. Calls can be routed and taken on watches that feature microphones and speakers. This app can also be used to dial a number on the watch and then have it begin on the phone.

While there may be no icon on the app list of these devices, users can still access the Phone app by heading directly to the Play Store listing.

The new “Wear OS Phone” completely revamps the interface. Instead of three swipable tabs, the app is now just a long scrollable list with a number pad — that features a dark background after the update, history, and lastly all your contacts in alphabetical order.

This update also adds Quick Replies on the oncoming call notification. These fast SMS responses can be accessed by tapping the overflow menu with a number of preset options available, including “I will call you right back” and “Can’t talk right now. What’s up?”

Meanwhile, version 2.02.008 also introduces a “streamlined outgoing calls” interface to make the dialing experience even faster. Available only for Android 8.0 Oreo watches, this updating is rolling out now. Head to the Play Store on your Wear OS device to update the Phone app.

