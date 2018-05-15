YouTube for Android testing new Incognito mode for private viewing

Google makes it pretty easy to manage your history in its various products, but sometimes you want to browse without being tracked. Like Google Chrome, YouTube appears to be adding an incognito mode for that exact purpose.

YouTube has had a method of avoiding history tracking for a while, but it’s not exactly easy to access. Heading into Settings > History and Privacy reveals an option to pause both watch and search history. While that does the job, an incognito mode like what’s in Chrome would be much easier.

Now, as Android Police reports, some users are seeing an incognito mode pop up in the Android version of the YouTube app. With a quick toggle, users can launch a mode which doesn’t track viewing history or search history, and also hides subscriptions and account details. Once you toggle back or close out of YouTube completely, you’ll end up back on your original account.

We haven’t seen this option live on our devices yet, so it definitely seems like this is a limited server-side test.

