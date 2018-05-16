Music on YouTube will now include expanded artist credits and link to official video

After adding a real time Trending chart for songs last week, YouTube today is beginning to roll out expanded artist, songwriter, label, and publisher credits on music videos. In addition to providing credits, this new “Music in this video” section links to official content and is aimed at aiding discovery.

The feature comes as artists have long just included this information on a video’s description, thus resulting in a long scroll of information. Even then, it would often not feature the long list of writers associated with creating a tune.

“Music in this video” strives to provide greater recognition and exposure to the people who contribute to the creative process. It also provides more opportunities for artists and songwriters to reach YouTube’s diverse audience, whether those viewers come to the platform for music videos, science experiments or beauty vlogs!

Now, these credits will natively appear on both music videos and user-uploaded content that features recorded songs. It is accessible by expanding the video description and scrolling to the last section.

For fan-uploaded content, YouTube is also using this section to link to the official version of a music video, as well as the Official Artist Channel for improved discovery.

Google notes that detailed info for third-party content is a first on any music platform thanks to Content ID technology, with record labels, music publishers, and right societies providing the details.

