YouTube TV lineup now includes The Young Turks Network and Tastemade

Back in April, YouTube TV added Cheddar, its first digital-only network of channels, to its lineup. It’s now following this up by adding The Young Turks Network and Tastemade.

In case you were wondering what you can expect from the two networks, below is a quick description provided by YouTube TV:

TYT Network is news and entertainment for a connected generation. Watch an array of shows that will inform and entertain about the world around you; from news to movie reviews, this is your go-to channel for real talk.

Tastemade is a modern media brand that creates award-winning lifestyle video programming. Watch hundreds of hours of all-new food, travel, and home & design originals now live and on demand.

With this addition, YouTube TV subscribers now have well over 55 different national and local channels to choose from. If you’re interested in checking out the TYT Network, Tastemade, or just want to get rid of your cable bill, you can sign up for the service for $40 a month (after a brief free trial period) if it’s live in your area.

