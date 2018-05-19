Google app 8.4 preps visual Assistant redesign from I/O, Agenda, Google Sans, more [Gallery]

At I/O 2018, Google previewed a number of upcoming features for several major products and services. Assistant is slated to get a more visual experience, with version 8.4 of the Google app today providing a first glimpse at that revamped interface. Meanwhile, work continues on Feed reactions, Read Later, and more.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Visual Assistant redesign

Inspired by smart displays, Google at I/O discussed a visual redesign coming to Assistant on Android and iOS. Swiping up after bringing up Assistant on phones will reveal a summary of your day. In version 8.4, we’ve managed to enable this new interface focussed on making Assistant more interactive and assistive.

Rolling out later this year, Assistant first greets you and notes the weather condition and temperature. Underneath is a carousel of suggestions like call a recent contact or playing a game. Below that is a “Coming up for you” section that notes future events, with shortcuts to make an event in Calendar or a reminder.

“Keep track of things” features information like the stock price. There is also an explore feature that notes Assistant capabilities, as well as a list of Assistant Actions you might be interested in. Users can also expect directions and the ability to send ETAs while on the road.

Google also demoed a more compact view for the Assistant pane that we’ve enabled since February. Lacking a speech bubble, it features a new keyboard and Explore icon. The screen might also feature an icon to open the Google app’s Upcoming tab from the top-right corner.

Assistant Agenda

With the recent removal of the “Your stuff” tab, Google did not fully replicate all the lost functionality. While there’s a new Purchases service, no such equivalent exist for Agenda. Version 8.4 suggests that a new Agenda menu item will appear in the Services list.

The new screen is titled “Coming up for you” with a “Your agenda is clear for the next 2 weeks” message appearing when appropriate.

Google Sans

At I/O, we detailed how Google Sans differs from the existing Product Sans and that new font family will appear in many upcoming Google products. One of those places is, unsurprisingly, the Google app.

<string name=”title_bar_font_family”>google-sans</string>

Assistant for Households

Work is underway on this communal Google Home experience that should improve the shared Assistant speaker experience. This week’s update details how you will be able to send an “Invitation” to “Members.”

<string name=”assistant_settings_household_managing_splash_screen_title”>Members</string>

<string name=”assistant_settings_household_member_invitation_no_state”>Error getting invitation: try going back and reloading</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_household_member_invitation_pending_state”>Pending Invitation</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_household_member_profile_image_description”>Image of member profile</string>

Feed Reactions

Google is also continuing work on a way to fine tune the articles users receive in the Google Feed. Similar to the revamped Google News, users will be able to adjust “interests” and tell Google what they want to see less or more of.

<string name=”reaction_followup_confirm”>Got it. Your interests were adjusted.</string> <string name=”reaction_followup_confirm2″>Alright. Your interests were adjusted.</string> <string name=”reaction_followup_see_less_of”>What do you want less of?</string> <string name=”reaction_followup_title”>Youll get less like that .</string> <string name=”reaction_show_more”>More like that coming your way</string> <string name=”reaction_we_will_show_less_of_this”>”You’ll get less like that in your feed”</string>

Read Later

Version 8.4 reveals more about the Read later feature for storing offline articles. As we speculated last week, users will be able to “Download to read later.” This cached content is kept on your device for seven days.

<string name=”recently_download_to_read_later”>Download to read later</string> <string name=”recently_empty_state_enable_recent_body_text”>We will display your activity of the past 7 days in here.</string> <string name=”recently_empty_state_enable_recent_button_text”>Change settings</string> <string name=”recently_empty_state_enable_recent_title_text”>Find your recent activity in here</string> <string name=”recently_empty_state_my_activity_body_text”>Discover and control all of your Google searches in My Activity.</string> <string name=”recently_empty_state_my_activity_button_text”>Go to My Activity</string> <string name=”recently_empty_state_my_activity_title_text”>Need a page you found over 7 days ago?</string> <string name=”recently_empty_state_read_later_body_text”>We will keep the items downloaded on you device for 7 days.</string> <string name=”recently_empty_state_read_later_title_text”>Add pages to read later</string>

