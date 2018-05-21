OnePlus 6 omitted wireless charging because the company didn’t ‘really feel the need’ to add it

Wireless charging has been around for a long time, but thanks to Apple finally adding it to its latest crop of iPhones and Samsung fully embracing it with its past few flagships, the technology has pretty much become mainstream at this point. However, with its latest flagship, the OnePlus 6, the company still hasn’t adopted it…

Backtracking a bit, OnePlus’ latest phone embraces a glass back design for the first time in quite a while. Unlike many other devices which use a glass back, though, this doesn’t come with the addition of wireless charging built in. Rather, the company only has charging over USB-C with its Fast Charge option.

With other glass-backed smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy S9 and LG G7 ThinQ using the glass to add wireless charging, many are in the right to wonder why OnePlus hasn’t done the same. Speaking to Business Insider, a OnePlus representative had an answer to that question.

…we don’t really feel the need to add wireless charging. We’re not going to add a feature just for the sake of it

OnePlus is pretty well known for delivering features that its users want, but this one seems like a different story. The same question arose around the launch of the OnePlus 5T, but the company answered that it was because its Dash Charge system was simply a better option (aside from the fact that the phone itself was made from metal).

9to5Google’s Take

Personally, wireless charging doesn’t make or break the OnePlus 6 for me, but it’s still odd that the company has neglected to deliver it yet again. Clearly, there was a lot of interest even when the OnePlus 5T was the company’s main device, and there are no hardware limitations this time around that block the feature’s inclusion. Whatever the reason is, we just hope Google doesn’t have the same mindset when it comes to the next Pixel…

Is a lack of wireless charging on the OnePlus 6 a deal-breaker for you? Do you agree with OnePlus’ reasoning? Drop a comment below and let know!

