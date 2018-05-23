YouTube TV is being added to Nielsen’s local audience ratings

As more and more users switch from traditional cable to streaming solutions, it’s getting more difficult for broadcasters to get information on viewers. Now, Nielsen is furthering its integration with YouTube TV to include local ratings.

The best gifts for Android users

Reported by Broadcasting Cable, Nielsen is adding viewing on YouTube TV to local audience ratings. As YouTube TV is now available in 99 local markets across the United States, being able to access that data on a local level should definitely come in handy for broadcasters.

Jeff Wender, the managing director for Nielsen Local, said:

Local broadcasters have been eagerly anticipating the inclusion of YouTube TV into Nielsen currency measurement. We’re excited to be able to help local media buyers and sellers capture digital audiences, as well as provide advertisers a full account of all viewing activity, irrespective of distribution channel.

This comes about a year after YouTube TV, along with Hulu’s live service, which was added to Nielsen’s TV ratings in general. With these new local ratings, broadcasters can get even more specific information.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: