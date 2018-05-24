LG V35 ThinQ leaks out in alleged live image, reported debut in June alongside LG X2 and X5

The LG V30 was one of the most underrated Android smartphones of last year, and earlier this year it got an upgrade with the LG V30S. Rumors have been floating around for the past few weeks surrounding the LG V35, and today, the first live image has seemingly leaked alongside some new details.

We’ve known for a while that the LG V35 ThinQ is going to have a very similar look to that of the LG V30, but with some very slight tweaks. The first alleged live image of the phone (via ITHome) further confirms this, showing off the front of the phone with the same slim bezels as the V30 itself.

Interestingly, it’s clear by looking at the phone’s frame that there’s no power button or Google Assistant key like on the LG G7 ThinQ. Obviously, this phone is just a slight iteration on the V30.

As for what is being changed, a leak earlier this week seemingly confirmed upgraded specifications including the Snapdragon 845 processor and 6GB of RAM.

Along with that, some more details around the launch of the LG V35 ThinQ has made their way to the web. A report from ETNews claims that LG is planning on launching the LG V35 ThinQ sometime in June of this year. With the V35, the company will also apparently be bringing the LG X2 and X5 to market as affordable options. It’s expected that the V35 will arrive in the US on AT&T, but the same isn’t known about these X devices.

