Google adds a ‘Reservations’ section to Assistant on iOS

Last month, version 7.26 of the Google app included strings that detailed a new “Reservations” section for Google Assistant. Functionality was unclear at the time, but we now know what it does thanks to the feature going live on iOS.

Nintendo Switch

The standalone Google Assistant app on iOS is again first to receive a new feature before the Android counterpart. This was also the case when Google removed the “Your stuff” tab from iOS in March. That change only began rolling out to Android last week.

“Reservations” appear under the Account section on the standalone app. Tapping opens a browser window to the “Reservations” section of the Google My Account page. Home to other account and security settings, this page lets you “Check your upcoming and past reservations for flight, hotels, and events.”

This chronological list appears to be derived from Gmail and in the case of flights includes the airline, flight number, destination, and dates. Users can tap to get more details, like how it was generated, and open the email it originates from.

Similar functionality is likely coming to Android, but the implementation could slightly differ. For example, Purchases on iOS opens up another My Account page, while on Android it’s a native in-app experience. Meanwhile, it could possibly show more events in light of upcoming features like Google Duplex that will provide a confirmation when an appointment has been scheduled.

The Reservations section is directly accessible from the web here.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: