Google Assistant tests removal of ‘Your stuff’ tab on iOS, likely coming to Android

In our APK Insight of the Google app beta on Friday, we spotted Assistant adding new menus for “Purchases” and “Reminders.” Those additions now appear to be a part of an upcoming redesign that removes Assistant’s “Your Stuff” tab.

Oddly, new features for Google Assistant often appear first on the standalone iOS app. With version 1.2.4507 that rolled out this morning and added iPad support, there are several tweaks to the layout.

At the moment, tapping the blue icon at the top-right corner of the Assistant panel opens the Explore page where users can find trending Actions and look through the directory of Assistant apps. For a while now, this page has featured a second tab called “Your stuff” that lists Reminders, Agenda, Orders, Shopping List, and active Shortcuts.

As of today’s update, Assistant for iOS has removed the latter tab, while the list of Reminders and Orders have been moved into Settings as their own dedicated pages. The latter is categorized under Account and the former in Services.

This change is likely coming to Android given the design parity between the two platforms. Additionally, on version 7.23 of the Google app beta, we managed to enable similar Reminders and Purchases menu in Assistant’s Settings list.

While it seems that this redesign buries those two items, the Android app can already quickly access Reminders from the Google app’s fifth “All” tab.

