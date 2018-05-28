Google rolling out an updated Android 7.1.1 Nougat build for Nexus 6 owners

No, we’re not kidding. Over three and a half years after its debut, Google is rolling out an update to its Nexus 6. There’s no Oreo on board here, but rather, just an updated version of Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

First spotted by Android Police, this updated version of Android 7.1.1 introduces no new notable changes. It still has the October 2017 security patch, but arrives with a new build number and baseband. The N8I11F build comes with baseband version MDM9625_104670.31.05.51R, swapping out from MDM9625_104670.31.05.45R.

While it’s unclear why Google is suddenly rolling out, this update is clearly a fix for the fiasco that ended up leaving many Nexus 6 owners stuck on Android 7.0 following a messy downgrade.

Obviously, it’s no longer a good idea to buy a Nexus 6. However, if you’re still using one, it’s good to see Google living up to its promise of supporting the device with three years of security patches by finally delivering October 2017’s patch to everyone.

