Google Pay brings back the ability to sort cards from Android Pay

When it debuted earlier this year, the arrival of Google Pay changed a whole lot from the days of Android Pay. The app got a complete redesign but also ditched some handy features. Now, one of those features has returned.

As pointed out by Android Police, Google recently re-enabled the ability to sort information cards, as well as your various loyalty cards and payment methods within the app. This feature was present back in Android Pay, but disappeared when Google switched things over.

Google brought this back in a previous update, and recently started notifying users through an information card on Pay’s home tab.

This certainly isn’t something all users will need or even want to take advantage of. However, if you have a large selection of payment methods or loyalty cards, this could definitely come in handy. That’s especially true since saving time at checkout is always appreciated when using NFC payments.

