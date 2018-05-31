Samsung updates its AR Emoji feature with 18 new animated stickers, even more coming soon

Samsung’s Galaxy S9 family is made up of two really impressive smartphones, but one of the biggest missteps is that of AR Emoji. Despite that, though, Samsung isn’t giving up on the feature, releasing a new update that adds more animated stickers.

AR Emoji has a selection of different modes, one of which uses your AR likeness to craft a selection of stickers for use in messages. At launch, Samsung offered 18 different animated stickers, but that number has now been doubled to a total of 36.

These new expressions arrive as part of a camera update which is available to Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ owners through the Galaxy Apps Store. Once updated, the new stickers appear directly in Samsung’s keyboard as well as the gallery app for use in messaging apps.

Utterly unique and completely customizable, AR Emojis allow Galaxy S9 and S9+ users to inject emotion into messages in a way that words simply can’t. Now, Samsung has made it even easier for users to express their inner selves by doubling the number of animated stickers that are automatically generated whenever an AR Emoji is created.

Samsung also mentions in its post that, in the coming months, the company plans to add another 18 stickers bringing the total to 54.

