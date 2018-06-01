Essential Phone gets a camera update with new UI, editing features for 360-degree photos

While its future is somewhat unclear, Essential isn’t stopping its excellent track record of providing solid updates. Today, the company is releasing a new update for its camera.

One of the biggest points of concern on the Essential Phone over the time it’s been on the market has been the camera. A huge reason for that is the camera app itself which has never really been all that great.

Now, Essential is hoping to fix things up a bit in a new update. Rolling out now on Google Play, this camera app update firstly delivers a brand new UI to the camera interface. The overall layout isn’t all that different in terms of functionality, but it’s a much cleaner design. The settings pane is one clear area of improvement with a darker design that gives quick access to grid lines and other quick settings.

Further, this update delivers some new features for improving 360-degree photos. Users can now more easily adjust their shots between panorama mode, snapshot mode, or Tiny Planet mode.

Today we released an update to Essential Camera app that improves the UI and adds new functionality to help you edit and share 360-degree photos. Download it here: https://t.co/oACrr0Db24 — Essential (@essential) May 31, 2018

