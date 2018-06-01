9to5Toys Lunch Break: Samsung 32GB Galaxy Tab A $170, WeMo Light Switch $25, SanDisk Sale from $10, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Samsung’s Android-powered 8-inch Galaxy Tab A falls to $170 shipped (15% off)

Belkin’s popular WeMo Light Switch gets a 50% price cut to $25 shipped

Best Buy 1-day SanDisk Storage Sale from $10: 128GB Ultra microSDXC $40, more

Nest’s 3rd Gen. Thermostat is bundled w/ a FREE Google Home Mini for $199 ($300 value)

Amazon Anker Accessory Sale from $8: nylon lightning cables, chargers, headphones, more

MORE NEW DEALS:

VAVA’s E-Touch Android Car Mount falls to $18 Prime shipped (40% off), more

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Bose Noise-Masking Sleepbuds to be officially unveiled at special press event next month

Return to Pallet Town in Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!, coming to the Switch this Fall [Video]

Bethesda unveils the new mysterious Fallout 76 game w/ official teaser trailer

Toshiba/Amazon 4K UHD Fire TV Editions are now on sale, prices start at $330 shipped