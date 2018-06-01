9to5Toys Lunch Break: Samsung 32GB Galaxy Tab A $170, WeMo Light Switch $25, SanDisk Sale from $10, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Samsung’s Android-powered 8-inch Galaxy Tab A falls to $170 shipped (15% off)
Belkin’s popular WeMo Light Switch gets a 50% price cut to $25 shipped
Best Buy 1-day SanDisk Storage Sale from $10: 128GB Ultra microSDXC $40, more
Nest’s 3rd Gen. Thermostat is bundled w/ a FREE Google Home Mini for $199 ($300 value)
Amazon Anker Accessory Sale from $8: nylon lightning cables, chargers, headphones, more
MORE NEW DEALS:
VAVA’s E-Touch Android Car Mount falls to $18 Prime shipped (40% off), more
- Pick up an Aluminum Apple Watch Charging Stand for under $9 Prime shipped
- Grab a Series 1 Apple Watch at up to $100+ off: 38mm for $149 or 42mm for $179
- WD’s 6TB USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive falls to $120 shipped (Reg. $150)
- Denon’s 6-inch Studio Monitor falls to $79 shipped (Reg. $100), today only
- Amazon now offering $5 off Prime Pantry orders + new unlimited delivery option
- Keep your Wi-Fi and more online w/ APC’s 850VA UPS for $70 shipped (Reg. up to $110)
- Today only, Garmin Forerunner 35 Smart Watches for $112 (Refurb. Orig. $200)
- Williams Sonoma’s Le Creuset Flash Sale has deals as low as $20: pans, accessories & more
- DEWALT Corded Oscillating Tool Kit + Accessory set is yours for $99 (Reg. $175)
- Visually think out your ideas with the help of Scapple for Mac: $10 (Reg. $15)
- Lacoste Semi-Annual Sale: up to 50% off sitewide with t-shirts, polo shirts, shorts & more
- Upgrade your home theater w/ these 4K UDHDTVs: Hisense 65-inch $800, more
- Belk offers up to 65% off summer essentials from Michael Kors, Ralph Lauren & more
- The highly-rated MalloMe Camping Cookware Mess Kit drops to $16 for today only
- Amazon offers selection of stainless steel kettles from $10.50 for today only
- AKG In-Ear Headphones for iOS/Android 60% off today only: $55 (Reg. $130)
- Highly-rated Flight Update Pro for iOS hits lowest price in years at $5 (Reg. $10)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Back to Bed, Tower of Fortune 2, more
- Smartphone Accessories: Belkin Home & Car USB Charger Bundle $7 (Reg. $20), more
- Xbox One X 1TB Console + extra controller & 2 games now $140 off: $440 shipped
- Joe’s New Balance Summer of Savings Sale knocks 50% off select shoes + free shipping
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Yakuza 0 $30, Fallout 4 $15, Far Cry 5 $40, more
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Bose Noise-Masking Sleepbuds to be officially unveiled at special press event next month
Return to Pallet Town in Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!, coming to the Switch this Fall [Video]
Bethesda unveils the new mysterious Fallout 76 game w/ official teaser trailer
Toshiba/Amazon 4K UHD Fire TV Editions are now on sale, prices start at $330 shipped
- You don’t have to be a millionaire to own LEGO’s slick new 3,599-piece Bugatti Chiron
- New leaks point at Fortnite coming to Nintendo Switch, here’s what we know so far
- May’s most noteworthy LEGO Ideas kitsfeature a walking dinosaur, Subaru WRX STI, more
- WaterField’s new leather Transit Casewill finally get your glovebox in order
- The best summer furniture and decor ideasfor under $100
- Xiaomi announces new Mi Band 3 w/ water resistance, larger display, and budget price tag
- LEGO Ideas unveils its latest crowd-funded set, the new brick-built Pop-Up Book
- LEGO debuts new Star Wars Original Trilogy BrickHeadz: Darth Vader & Stormtrooper
- Have a spring or summer event? Here are the top men’s suits under $100
- Wyze Cam launches the Pan,a $30 full-motion security camera with tons of features
- Amazon expands Whole Foods Prime benefits to 12 new states, now available at 365 stores
- The best gear and services to protect your kids from inappropriate content
- Intellivision to make a comeback with a console relaunch in 2018
- Elago’s latest Wrist Fit accessory turns your Apple Watch into an AirPods case
- Best Buy wants to take care of all your electronics w/ Total Tech Support at $200/year
- Elgato unveils new portable Homekit-enabled Eve Flare smart lamp with six hour battery life
- Nintendo unveils New Hylian Shield Edition 2DS XL, available for pre-order now
- Kobo’s new Kindle Paperwhite competitor has more storage & a lighter build
- The North Face’s Homestead Collection is a camper’s dream with tents, gear & more
- Review: Nanoleaf’s 12-sided HomeKit remote is a novel & clever way to control your smart home
- Could Nintendo be planning a mini Classic Edition console for its iconic N64?
- Road trip packing essentials for stress-free travel: coolers, organizers, emergency kits & more
- That’s no moon! A section of the Death Star prop from ‘A New Hope’ is headed to auction
- Nintendo looks to launch more mobile-focused and budget-friendly Switch bundle
- Scosche unveils new Boom Bottle MM speaker w/ magnetic MagicMount tech
- iOttie’s new mini iON Wireless Charging Pad for iOS/Android w/ launch day pricing
- The best camping and hiking apparel under $30: sunglasses, shirts, backpacks, more
- Sonos debuts discounted speaker bundlesto expand your home audio setup
- New Nintendo Switch co-op ‘Go Vacation’ delivers 50+ mini-games, coming in July
- LEGO’s Powered Up platform brings smartphone control to iconic building bricks
- Capcom allows gamers to stream Resident Evil 7 on Switch starting this month
- PUMA x M.A.C. Cosmetics collection lets you match your lipstick to your sneakers