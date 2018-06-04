Google partners w/ Videxio to bring interoperability between Hangouts Meet & Skype, Cisco, more

As part of a bigger move towards third-part interoperability in G Suite, Google has entered into a partnership with Norwegian company Videxio to introduce interoperability between Hangouts Meet and a variety of video conferencing services.

What this means is that users of Skype for Business or Cisco/Polycom video conferencing systems will be able to join Hangouts Meet sessions. The service is powered by Google Cloud Platform and Videxio’s Midgard platform.

Videxio CEO Tom-Erik Lia is excited about the new prospect:

We are delighted to be chosen as one of the first companies to provide interoperability as a managed service between Google Hangouts Meet and other existing video capable meeting solutions.

The partnership is a bold move on Google’s part, giving the Hangouts Meet platform better chance at a strong foothold in the business conferencing market. This follows the recent move to replace G Suite Video with Hangouts Meet, making Hangouts an enterprise product rather than consumer.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: