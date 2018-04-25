Google is transitioning G Suite video meetings to Hangouts Meet

Google continues its spree of slowly retiring apps in favor of newer ones, with all G Suite administrators receiving a notice about video meetings.

Since its debut just over a year ago, Hangouts Meet has been Google’s premier enterprise solution for video conferencing. Starting May 21, all meetings created in Google Calendar for G Suite will default to Hangouts Meet instead of classic Hangouts video.

With this change, Google is acting on “positive customer feedback,” according to an email sent to all G Suite administrators.

This is somewhat of an aggressive move by Google, as the newer Hangouts Meet does not support Internet Explorer or Safari. Overall though, Hangouts Meet is by far the superior product, with free phone calling support in the US and Canada via Google Voice, specially-designed video meeting hardware, and support for up to 50 participants. Google has detailed all the benefits of the newer platform on their support page.

Any administrators that have issues with this transition can delay it by up to four weeks.

