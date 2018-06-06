Google app’s ‘Saved’ bookmarks redesigned w/ Collections, Last added items, more

For the past several weeks, our APK Insights into the Google app has tracked the development of a revamped “Saved” feature. This morning, the bookmarking functionality is beginning to widely roll out with a new design and better grouping through Collections.

Nintendo Switch

“Saved” launched last October as a rudimentary bookmarking feature within the Google app, Image Search, and Google Maps. When viewing an article from the Feed or a Search result, the Chrome Custom Tab features a “Save” icon in the upper right corner, while the overflow menu lets users “View saved” content immediately. Similar bookmarking buttons are available on images and location listings.

The process of saving an article is now faster as content — be it an image, website, or place — are now saved by default to a respective “Favorite” collection. This simplifies the process while users can quickly switch to a different list or create a new one from the snackbar prompt.

Meanwhile, the Saved homepage has been redesigned from a simple list of large collections cards to something more compact and info dense. It can be directly accessed by going to the fifth “More” tab of the Google app.

Users here will see a new carousel at the top for “Last added items.” Each card notes the URL, features a preview image, title, and what collection it was saved to. Underneath, lists appear as more compact menu entries that note how many saved items are within each one.

The collection view has also been revamped with a cards view. It appears that Google has removed the ability to add notes, while an overflow menu in the top-right corner allows users to quick delete or move items in bulk.

Saved is not as well polished as third-party alternatives like Pocket, but it is more integrated and likely enough for users who just want a fast way to remember things for later.

New Previous New Previous

Dylan contributed to this article

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: