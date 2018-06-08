Gmail for Android update lets you customize swipe actions to delete, snooze, mark read, etc

There are about a million email clients available, but Google’s own Gmail app is my personal favorite just because it works so well. In a recent update, Google is giving users some new options for customizing in-app actions.

The best gifts for Android users

Gmail first added a swipe gesture a while back which gave users the ability to quickly archive emails in their inbox. Sadly, though, that and deleting were the only options. In version 8.5.20 of the Gmail app for Android, though, Google is giving users the ability to customize that swipe gesture with up to two actions (via Android Police).

In Gmail’s general settings, users can select a custom action for a left swipe and a right swipe. By default these are both set to archive, but you can easily change that to any of the following options:

Archive

Delete

Mark as Read/Unread

Move to

Snooze

None

You’ll need to be on Gmail 8.5.20 to use this new functionality, but it’s still a server-side change so it might not be live right away. Regardless, this definitely looks like a handy option to have and should make managing your inbox much easier.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: