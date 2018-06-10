How to stream the 2018 Tony Awards live on Chromecast, Android, Chrome OS, and Android TV

Today is the 72nd Annual Tony Awards, one of the biggest nights for Broadway. Here’s how to watch the race live on Android, Chrome OS, Chromecast, Android TV, and more…

The 2018 Tony Awards start at 5pm PT / 8pm ET on CBS live from the Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Live red carpet coverage will begin at 2pm PT / 5pm ET on CBS’s Tony Awards page on Facebook.

How to stream the Tony Awards on Android, Chrome OS, Android TV, and Chromecast

The 2018 Tony Awards will be aired live exclusively on CBS. To stream the event, you will need to sign up for CBS All Access. After a short trial period, the service only costs $6 a month.

After signing up, you will be able to watch the award show on CBS’s website or through the CBS app. There is Chromecast support built into the app which will allow you to stream the Tony Aways on your big screen.

Streaming services

Of course, if you don’t want to rely on the app or online livestreams, you can quickly sign up for a TV streaming service online. Best yet, if you’ve never signed up for any of these services before, they all offer some form of free trials.

If it’s available in your market, you can check out YouTube TV. Just like with other streaming television services, YouTube TV includes the CBS broadcast. Best yet, if you haven’t tried YouTube TV out for yourself, you can create an account and get seven days free. It’ll set you back $35 a month if you decide not to cancel your account.

Four other TV services that will allow you to watch the Tony Awards include PlayStation Vue, Hulu, Sling TV, and DirecTV Now. Of the three, Sling TV is the cheapest option. For $20 a month, you can access the Sling Orange tier which includes both broadcasts. Two other services, PlayStation Vue and Hulu Live, will set you back $40 a month. Lastly, DirecTV Now’s ‘Live a Little’ tier will set you back $35 a month. Thankfully, none of these require a contract so you can cancel your plan at any time.

It doesn’t matter which of the four providers you might choose from because all of them have a free Android application, and can cast the livestream to your Chromecast-compatible televisions.

Over-the-air antennas

Lastly, if you don’t have access to a cable/satellite TV subscription and don’t want to sign up for a streaming service, there’s a good chance that you access the free over-the-air broadcast of CBS. While it’s probably too late to grab an antenna from Amazon, there’s still time to run by a local Best Buy. If you want, you can buy an OTA antenna from Amazon for cheap for other upcoming events.

You can check out the FCC’s website to check the OTA coverage in your location.

You can check out the Tony Awards official website to learn more about the award show’s history, performers, and more. If you have any questions, make sure to leave them in the comment section below or hit me up on Twitter.

