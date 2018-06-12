Hisense debuts 55-inch and 65-inch 4K HDR TVs with built-in Android TV for $650+

Android TV has seen a lot of growth in the past couple of years, and the platform saw a ton of new hardware at CES earlier this year. At the same time, Hisense announced that it would be adopting Google’s platform, and today the company’s first Android TV models are going on sale.

The Hisense H9E Plus lineup was first revealed back at CES as part of the company’s high-end offerings, and now it’s coming to the United States.

These 4K ULED TVs offer Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, 240Hz motion rate (120Hz panel), and super slim bezels with a great design. On top of that, there are also 4 HDMI ports, dual-band WiFi, 2 USB ports, all of your typical audio outputs, and gigabit ethernet as well.

Hisense is offering the H9E Plus in 55-inch and 65-inch options, the former of which offers 30W Harmon/Kardon sound. Obviously, though, the biggest point of attraction here is the fact that Android TV is built-in.

Just like we’ve seen from other OEMs like Sony, you’ll have the full Android TV experience with the H9E Plus including the thousands of Play Store apps, as well as Google Assistant built-in. There’s even a dedicated Assistant button on the remote itself. It’s not confirmed on any listings yet, but you’ll presumably have Android Oreo out of the box here given Google’s previous comments.

Pricing for the H9E Plus series varies a bit depending on where you buy it, but at Walmart, the 55-inch model starts at $648, and Hisense recommends $1,199 for the 65-inch model. At the time of writing Walmart doesn’t have stock available, but Best Buy does on both models.