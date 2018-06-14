Google Phone 21 preps ‘Favorites’ redesign, Android P support, RTT, & spam filtering [APK Insight]

The latest beta version of the Google Phone is rolling out with more about the direct to voicemail spam filtering that was announced earlier this year. Meanwhile, there is more development on supporting Android P and Real-time text, as well as a possible upcoming redesign of the Favorites tab.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

New Android P call log permission

With version 18 in March, Google Phone began targeting and prepping Android P support. Today’s update adds support for a new permission introduced during the developer preview that restricts an app’s access to call logs:

This group gives users better control and visibility to apps that need access to sensitive information about phone calls, such as reading phone call records and identifying phone numbers.

<string name=”new_call_log_permission_no_calllog”>To see your call log, turn on the Phone permission.</string>

Speed Dial

As part of the bottom bar redesign, Google renamed the “Speed Dial” to “Favorites.” It now appears that this is due to Google working on a separate “speed dial” feature that can be enabled by granting a Contacts permission and lets users “Add favorite.”

<string name=”speed_dial_contacts_permission_description”>To enable speed dial, turn on the Contacts permission.</string>

This feature could be available in the phone dialer, thus reflecting an actual traditional speed dial feature where users can quickly access and call contacts.

However, another possibility is that it will be available in the redesigned Favorites tab we enabled back in version 16. This new design replaces the current full-width grid of starred contacts with circular icons up top and a list of call suggestions below. The new speed dial could be referencing the ability to pin favorites for quick access.

<string name=”speed_dial_no_contacts_action_text”>Add favorite</string> <string name=”speed_dial_no_contacts_description”>”You haven’t added any favorites yet”</string> <string name=”speed_dial_turn_on_contacts_permission”>Turn on</string> <string name=”suggested_contact_bottom_sheet_add_favorite_option”>Add favorite</string>

Upcoming

Meanwhile, contributing to the provenance that the new speed dial feature is a part of the latter theory, version 21 continues development on the redesign by renaming the “Suggestions” section to “Frequents”

<string name=”suggestions_header”>Frequents</string>

Real-time text

With version 17, we spotted the Google Phone working on assistive Real-time text (RTT) that allows for “Real-time text messaging within a call”. This version details the assistive technology and notes how it won’t be available for all calls.

<string name=”rtt_call_not_available_toast”>RTT not available for this call</string> <string name=”rtt_promotion_details”>RTT assists callers who are deaf, hard of hearing, have a speech disability, or need more than voice alone. RTT messaging transcripts are stored on your device in the call history. %1$s <string name=”rtt_promotion_title”>Real-time text messaging within a call</string>

Spam call filtering

Google announced in April that the Google Phone app would gain direct-to-voicemail spam filtering in the coming weeks. This version notes how users can mark calls as junk, junk/spam, unwanted, spam/unwanted, and junk/unwanted. Users can either add calls to contacts or block and report it, as well as undo the action.

<string name=”spam_blocking_promo_text”>Calls like the one you just blocked will no longer disturb you</string> <string name=”spam_blocking_promo_title”>Filter all suspected spam calls?</string>

<string name=”spam_notification_block_report_toast_text”>%1$s blocked and call was reported as spam.</string> <string name=”spam_notification_block_report_toast_text_230151″>%1$s blocked and call was reported as junk.</string> <string name=”spam_notification_block_report_toast_text_230152″>%1$s blocked and call was reported as junk/spam.</string> <string name=”spam_notification_block_report_toast_text_230153″>%1$s blocked and call was reported as unwanted.</string> <string name=”spam_notification_block_report_toast_text_230154″>%1$s blocked and call was reported as spam/unwanted.</string> <string name=”spam_notification_block_report_toast_text_230155″>%1$s blocked and call was reported as junk/unwanted.</string>

<string name=”spam_notification_dialog_block_report_spam_action_text_230151″>Block & report junk</string>

<string name=”spam_notification_non_spam_call_collapsed_text_230151″>Tap to add to contacts or block junk number.</string>

<string name=”spam_notification_non_spam_call_expanded_text_230151″>This is the first time this number called you. If this call was junk, you can block this number and report it.</string>

<string name=”spam_notification_not_spam_toast_text”>Call from %1$s reported as not spam.</string>

How to update?

You can sign-up for Google Phone’s beta program here or by heading to the Play Store listing on Android and scrolling to the bottom. The latest beta version of the Google Phone app is immediately rolled out when it’s available.

We do not post APKs to download directly given the legal challenges associated with copyright and possibility of removal. Meanwhile, that model moving forward is perilous given upcoming system-level changes from Android App Bundles and Google Play’s Dynamic Delivery.

