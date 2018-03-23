Google Phone 18 tweaks bottom bar redesign, adopts system sound settings, preps Android P, transcript analysis [APK Insight]

The last update to the Google Phone app in February added a convenient chat head option to quickly and easily access in-call controls. Version 18 is now rolling out with a tweak to the bottom bar redesign we’ve spotted, support for Android P, and a switch to the system sound and vibration settings.

Nintendo Switch

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Revamped bottom bar redesign

Version 17 revealed that the Google Phone app was working on a new bottom bar design that moves away from tabs. This results in a less cluttered top area where the search bar is and still located. In version 18, the new design switches the blue bottom bar seen last month to a more conventional white one with black icons and text.

Current Version 17 Version 18

Android P Support

Like with other Google apps, the Google Phone is the latest to begin adding support for the next major version of Android.

android:compileSdkVersionCodename=”P” platformBuildVersionName=”P”>

Renaming speed dial and call history

As part of a minor change, Google is planning to rename “Speed dial” to “Favorites” and “Call history” to “Recents.” These changes are not yet live in the app, but are in the bottom bar redesign we’ve enabled above.

<string name=”tab_title_call_history”>Recents</string> <string name=”tab_title_speed_dial”>Favorites</string>

Voicemail transcription analysis

Google Phone recently rolled out voice transcripts for T-Mobile in the U.S. To improve their quality the app might soon give users the option to “Let Google review your voicemail messages to improve transcription quality.” When live, it will be available in Voicemail settings as a toggle, while users might also be prompted to enable.

<string name=”voicemail_donation_promo_bad_title”>Sorry. Would you like to help us improve transcriptions?</string> <string name=”voicemail_donation_promo_content”>Let Google review your voicemail messages to improve transcription quality. For voicemail transcription analysis, your voicemail messages are stored anonymously.</string> <string name=”voicemail_donation_promo_good_title”>Thanks! Would you like to help us improve transcriptions?</string> <string name=”voicemail_donation_promo_learn_more”>Learn more</string> <string name=”voicemail_donation_promo_learn_more_url”>https://support.google.com/phoneapp/answer/2811844?hl=en%26ref_topic=7539039 </string> <string name=”voicemail_donation_promo_opt_in”>”Yes, I’m in”</string> <string name=”voicemail_donation_promo_opt_out”>No thanks</string>

System settings for sound and vibration

With notification channels, many apps targeted for Android Oreo and above have moved the majority of their alert options to system settings. The Google Phone dialer is now switching to a similar approach for settings related to sound and vibration. Tapping “Sound and vibration” in the app will just open the corresponding system setting.

Version 17 Version 18 Version 18

Dylan contributed to this article

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: