Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 goes official w/ improved stylus and keyboard, rear camera, refreshed specs

Last year saw a major shift of how we look at Chromebooks, and as 2018 zooms by, things are only evolving more and more. Today, Samsung is introducing an updated version of its hit Samsung Chromebook Plus with the new V2.

The new Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 doesn’t change much when it comes to the overall look of the machine, but it makes a ton of subtle improvements all over the place. That starts with the keyboard, which has been updated with new and improved curved keycaps, as well as spill resistance. The stylus has also been slightly redesigned to sit flush with the curved design of the V2.

Further, Samsung has updated the ports on this machine, now offering two USB-C ports, a microSD slot, and a full-size USB port. There’s also a new camera on board in addition to the 1MP webcam. A new 13MP rear-facing camera sits above the keyboard for use while in tablet mode. The new sensor is equipped with an f/1.9 aperture which helps out in low-light.

As for specifications, the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 has some welcome upgrades for the original. The ARM chipset has been replaced with an Intel Celeron 3965Y. That’s an excellent upgrade if you ask me, especially when paired with 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and Intel HD Graphics 615. The display has also been adjusted, now taking on a lower 1080p resolution at 12.2-inches.

Pricing on the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 lands at the same $499 as the original and it goes on sale starting June 24th through Best Buy.