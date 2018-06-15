OxygenOS 5.1.7 rolling out to OnePlus 6 w/ bootloader fix build to replace 5.1.6 rollout

Not long ago OnePlus started rolling out a much-requested update for the OnePlus 6 which was set to fix some bugs and add a few options. However, that update has run into some issues, and the company is now rolling out an updated version.

OxygenOS 5.1.6 originally started rolling out to users a few days ago, but it was discovered to have some bugs and was quickly halted. Now, OnePlus is delivering the same changes from that build in the updated OxygenOS 5.1.7 update.

Like 5.1.6, this update delivers changes to the status bar, battery optimization, and more. It also improves the Do Not Disturb functionality. With 5.1.7, OnePlus also fixes some bugs found in 5.1.6 and some issues that popped up with scheduled DND. More importantly, OnePlus has also solved a security issue with the bootloader that was revealed last week.

This update should be rolling out now to all OnePlus 6 users except in India, where some localized problems have OnePlus holding the update back. The company says that OxygenOS 5.1.8 will roll out to that region next week with the same changes in tow.

The full changelog is below:

System

Fixed schedule setting issue for Do Not Disturb(DND) mode

Updated bootloader for system security enhancement

General bug fixes and improvements

