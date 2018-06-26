Xiaomi Mi Box picking up Android Oreo update widely w/ redesigned homescreen

Android TV is by far my favorite platform for streaming, but updates have been a massive issue. From TV makers to set-top boxes, we rarely see devices updated beyond bug fixes or the occasional version upgrade. Now, though, Xiaomi is finally releasing Android Oreo for the Mi Box.

Going back about two years, the Xiaomi Mi Box launched as a mid-range set-top box running on top of Google’s platform. It became a favorite thanks to its affordable price point, but in the time since, it hasn’t seen much in the way of updates.

Last month, some users started reporting the arrival of an Android Oreo update, but it was only for a few select users. Now, that same update appears to be rolling out to everyone. Users on Reddit, Xiaomi’s forums, and Android Police readers have noted the 615.8MB update being available on their devices.

Just like the recently updated Nvidia Shield TV, this update brings the new homescreen experience to the Mi Box, as well as an updated security patch and some tweaks throughout the operating system.

If you’re using a Xiaomi Mi Box, simply head into Settings > About > System Update to see if it’s available on your device. Interestingly, some users have also confirmed that Xiaomi made the needed changes to make this device work with Project Treble in this update as well. Hopefully, that means updates aren’t stopping here.

