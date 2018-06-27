Qualcomm officially launches Snapdragon 632, 439, and 429 for mid-range smartphones

There’s a wide variety of mobile chipsets available for devices of all calibers, and lately, Qualcomm has been bringing a lot of high-end features to its lower-end chipsets. This week, the company is officially announcing new options in the Snapdragon 600 and 400 series.

The best gifts for Android users

Starting with the Snapdragon 632, Qualcomm has focused here on bringing better performance to less expensive devices. The company says that the combination of a Kryo™ 250 CPU and Adreno™ 506 GPU deliver 40% better performance. This new chipset can also better handle dual-cameras with up to 13MP on each sensor, or a 24MP single sensor.

The new Snapdragon 632 brings some of the most sought-after mobile experiences, including mainstream gaming, 4K video capture, artificial intelligence, and fast LTE speeds—all for an affordable price. Built on advanced FinFET process technology, the Snapdragon 632 boasts up to 40% higher performance [2] thanks to the combination of the Qualcomm® Kryo™ 250 CPU and Qualcomm® Adreno™ 506 GPU. Camera aficionados can benefit from either a single 24MP single-camera or dual cameras at 13MP each, while display resolutions can scale up to FHD+. For fast cellular speeds, the Snapdragon 632 also includes the X9 LTE modem, which supports LTE Advanced technologies like carrier aggregation.

Along with the Snapdragon 632, Qualcomm has also revealed the Snapdragon 439 and 429. These chipsets are designed for “mass market” affordable devices and the company touts their AI capabilities.

The new Snapdragon 439 and 429 Mobile Platforms were created to help deliver popular mobile experiences for mass market, price-sensitive consumers. Both platforms are equipped with artificial intelligence capabilities that enhance the camera, voice, and security experience. Built with FinFET process technology advancements, the Snapdragon 439 and 429 Mobile Platforms improve CPU performance and power efficiency by up to 25% [3]. They both feature the established X6 LTE modem for fast downloads, smooth video streams, and near seamless web browsing. Snapdragon 439 is equipped with an octa-core CPU and includes the Adreno 505 GPU with up to 20% faster graphics rendering3. The Snapdragon 429 scales to an Adreno 504 GPU, for up to a whopping 50% improvement in graphics rendering3. Snapdragon 439 features 21MP single-camera and 8+8MP dual-cameras along with support for FHD+ display, while the Snapdragon 429 includes 16MP single-camera and 8+8MP dual-cameras with HD+ display.

Currently, there are no devices using these chipsets, but Qualcomm says we can expect “commercial-based” devices to launch with these on board in the second half of 2018.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: