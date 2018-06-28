OnePlus commits to US carrier release, working on 5G-capable smartphone for 2019

OnePlus has always sold its phones unlocked, but that may soon change. This week, OnePlus has committed to partnering with US carriers, as well as a 5G smartphone next year.

Mobile World Congress Shanghai is underway this week, and at the event, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau revealed some of the company’s plans for the future. First and foremost, this includes a bigger push in the US market with carriers.

Lau didn’t detail who OnePlus plans to partner with, or if multiple carriers are being considered, but this move shouldn’t come as a surprise. Sales of OnePlus devices recently started at carriers in Europe, and with the US market so much more reliant on carrier sales, it only makes sense to make a push here.

As PCMag points out, OnePlus’ use of Qualcomm chipsets makes it a possibility that the company could viably make a device which works on both GSM carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile, but also CDMA networks such as Verizon. Thankfully, OnePlus is taking a stand against bloatware here as well.

Lau said that the “burdenless” core of the company’s phones means that OnePlus prioritizes speed and a bloatware-free experience.

Along with a commitment to carrier support, OnePlus has also revealed that it intends to make a 5G-capable smartphone in 2019. The timing here is great, as the US will see wider 5G support starting in 2019 as well.

One of the things I find hardest about recommending a OnePlus device is the carrier support. You can only use this phone if you use a GSM carrier, leaving Verizon, the biggest carrier in the States, out of the question. With this commitment from OnePlus, I’m crossing every finger that Verizon support will finally arrive.

