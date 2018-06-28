Philips may bring Android Oreo to nearly all of its Android TV devices

Android TV might not be the most widespread streaming platform out there today, but there are a lot more OEMs using it than you might realize. Philips has quite a few Android TV devices out on the market today, and it seems that the company will be updating nearly all of them to Android Oreo.

According to an unofficial Philips blog, Toengel, Philips has plans to update nearly every one of its Android TV devices to Oreo in the coming months. The full list includes both high-end 4K TVs, as well as 1080p options. As for the ages of models included, this will allegedly include just about everything from 2014-2018, which is impressive considering the state of most TV software updates these days.

Of course, along with Oreo, these updates would deliver Google’s new Android TV homescreen experience which has recently arrived on devices like the Nvidia Shield TV and Xiaomi Mi Box. It’s a more content-driven experience, and it’s great to see that so many devices may be receiving it.

Unfortunately, this news isn’t quite official just yet. Toengel mentions that Philips may officially reveal the updates at IFA later this year. To check out the full list of TVs said to be included, head over to the original post.

