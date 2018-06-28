Philips may bring Android Oreo to nearly all of its Android TV devices

- Jun. 28th 2018 6:05 am PT

View Comments

Android TV might not be the most widespread streaming platform out there today, but there are a lot more OEMs using it than you might realize. Philips has quite a few Android TV devices out on the market today, and it seems that the company will be updating nearly all of them to Android Oreo.

The best gifts for Android users

According to an unofficial Philips blog, Toengel, Philips has plans to update nearly every one of its Android TV devices to Oreo in the coming months. The full list includes both high-end 4K TVs, as well as 1080p options. As for the ages of models included, this will allegedly include just about everything from 2014-2018, which is impressive considering the state of most TV software updates these days.

Of course, along with Oreo, these updates would deliver Google’s new Android TV homescreen experience which has recently arrived on devices like the Nvidia Shield TV and Xiaomi Mi Box. It’s a more content-driven experience, and it’s great to see that so many devices may be receiving it.

Unfortunately, this news isn’t quite official just yet. Toengel mentions that Philips may officially reveal the updates at IFA later this year. To check out the full list of TVs said to be included, head over to the original post.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Guides

Android TV

Android TV

Android TV is Google's television interface that runs applications built for the big screen. While it does have native apps, Android TV is also Chromecast enabled for the casting of media
Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo

Google's latest version of Android. While not introducing new UI changes, it does pack with it new APIs and improved notifications.
Philips

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

The Best Pixel 2 screen protector

The Best Pixel 2 screen protector
Gear S3 Frontier

Gear S3 Frontier