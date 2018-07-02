Facebook to shutter three of its mobile applications, including ‘Moves’ fitness tracking

In a blog post this afternoon, Facebook announced that it is shutting down three of its ancillary applications: Hello, Moves, and Tbh. The latter two were acquired by Facebook, while Hello was a first-party, Android-only app during its lifespan.

Facebook explains that it “regularly reviews” its applications to see which ones people use the most and that these reviews sometimes lead to the shutdown of less popular applications.

Perhaps most notable is the shutdown of the fitness tracking Moves application, which Facebook acquired in April of 2014 as Apple’s own push into health and fitness tracking picked up steam. Moves will shutdown on July 31st.

For Hello, Moves, and Tbh, Facebook says it will delete all user data within 90 days of the each app’s respective shutdown:

We launched Hello in 2015 for people using Android in Brazil, the US and Nigeria. It enables people to combine information from Facebook with contact information on their phone. We will be deprecating Hello in a few weeks.

