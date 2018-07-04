Samsung Galaxy S9 sales lagging behind last year’s S8, say analysts

2018 sales of Samsung’s Galaxy S9 are lagging behind 2017 sales of the S8, say analysts. This year’s flagship Samsung smartphone is said to be facing tougher competition from Chinese models …

Reuters reports that the company is expected to indicate a second quarter of falling sales.

Analysts expect Samsung’s smartphone sales to drop in the April-June quarter, following a more than 2 percent drop in the previous quarter as consumers flock to cheaper models from Chinese rivals such as Xiaomi […] Samsung’s latest Galaxy S9 flagship phone, launched in mid-March, boasts lots of software but little in the way of technological wizardry. It is on track to sell less in its launch year than its predecessor Galaxy S8 series sold in 2017 after its debut, analysts said. This is expected to drag on profit growth when the Korean conglomerate posts second-quarter earnings on Friday.

Samsung’s overall profits are still expected to rise, but largely thanks to its chip fabrication business.

The company is due to give guidance for the June quarter on Friday, with final numbers available in late July. The company’s shares have so far slumped 9% this year.

