HTC sees its biggest sales drop in over 2 years, down 68% in June

HTC is really not in a great place right now. Just a week after announcing it would slash 1,500 jobs from its workforce, the company is reporting its biggest sales drop in over 2 years.

Reuters today reports that HTC’s June sales report showed a whopping 68% decline in sales with the company bringing in just NT$2.2 billion ($72 million USD). By comparison, the same period last year saw NT$6.9 billion ($196 million USD). Even last month saw HTC hitting a slightly higher NT$2.54 billion. Notably, though, the HTC U12+, the company’s current flagship, went on sale in June, but clearly didn’t make much of an impact.

An analyst at Trendforce attributed the lower sales to HTC’s failure to produce compelling devices compared to the competition.

In the high-end segment, the sales of their flagship phone this year has been lower than expected, leading to lower market share. As for HTC’s middle-end and entry-level series, the new models feature neither new specs nor high performance-price ratio, influencing the sales.

Trendforce estimates that HTC will produce just 2 million devices this year, a much lower volume than years previous. With all of the troubles this year, HTC’s stock has also fallen in value by nearly 30%.

