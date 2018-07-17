Chromecast Ambient Mode gets revamped Google Home settings, low-bandwidth option

Last week, the latest version of Google Home rolled out with a rename of Backdrops to Ambient Mode. Besides the new branding, the Chromecast screensaver now features redesigned in-app settings and more customization options.

Heading to Ambient settings reveals a cleaner, better organized interface that replaces the straight list of individual screen saver content (via Android Police). Tapping any category sets that content and opens a page to further fine-tune and customize the selection.

“Photo frame” is the first section and features your Google Photos albums. Users can select albums, with the grid of covers organized by selected or last updated.

The “Art gallery” is the default and includes Featured photos, Fine Art, Earth and space, and Street Art. The reorganization is best demonstrated in this section with more efficient grouping of similar items. Cover images also make it easier to toggle/un-toggle categories.

Lastly, “Experimental” includes Facebook and Flickr sources, as well as a new “Low-bandwidth mode” to decrease data usage.

“More settings” back on the main list has the various options displayed inline. For example, under “Weather,” users can toggle Hide, Celsius, Fahrenheit, or Both. Time and Personal photo data both feature show/hide, while Slideshow speed has more increments ranging from 10 seconds to 10 minutes. This is a much more direct way to quickly change minor items.

Version 1.30 of the Google Home app is now widely rolling out via the Play Store.

