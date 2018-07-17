Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 specs leak, 10.5-inch AMOLED, iris scanner, Oreo, Snapdragon 835

Android tablets aren’t really a thing anymore, especially as attention shifts to Chrome OS tablets. However, Samsung isn’t done quite yet, as it prepares to launch the Galaxy Tab S4. Today, we’re getting a full spec sheet on that upcoming tablet.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S3 from last year proved to be one of the best Android tablets on the block, and the company hopes to improve on it with the Tab S4. This coming tablet is going to offer a similar design, but with big improvements to the display, as well as updated specs.

First and foremost, this leaked spec list (via SamMobile) seemingly confirms the 16:10 aspect ratio of the display. This is a notable change from the 4:3 used by the Tab S3 and Apple’s iPads. That display will also apparently remain a SuperAMOLED panel with a resolution of 2560×1600.

Powering the tablet will apparently be the Snapdragon 835 chipset. It’s a bit odd seeing last year’s chip in a 2018 product, but paired with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and Android 8.1 Oreo, this should still be a very good tablet. Apparently, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB-C 3.1 will be on board alongside Wi-Fi 802.11ac. 8MP/13MP cameras will also be on board, with everything sipping power from a respectably sized 7,300 mAh battery, and AKG audio will make a return.

Interestingly, Samsung is completely ditching the fingerprint sensor on this device as well. A set of leaked renders showed that the physical home button had been removed, leading many to believe an in-display sensor would be used. Apparently, though, Samsung won’t be including that sensor at all, instead offering iris scanning as an alternative means of biometric security.

It’s still unclear exactly when the Galaxy Tab S4 will be available, but with the Note 9 launch and IFA right around the corner, it probably won’t be long…

