Samsung’s Bixby smart speaker may arrive alongside Galaxy Note 9, to cost around $300

With Google and Amazon bringing the smart speaker market into the mainstream, competitors have been popping up left and right. Now, it’s looking like Samsung is going to enter the ring.

We’ve been hearing for quite some time that Samsung has been working on its own smart speaker like Google Home and Amazon Echo, but powered by its Bixby platform. It’s been largely unclear when that device was set to debut, but a report today claims it could arrive “in the next month.”

The Wall Street Journal mentioned today alongside a report about Samsung’s upcoming foldable smartphone that the Bixby speaker is going to released “closely with the Galaxy Note 9.”

It’s unclear exactly when the speaker will make its debut, but it seems likely that Samsung will formally unveil it alongside the Note 9 at its August 9th event. Both the Note 9 and Galaxy Watch are expected to go on sale by the end of the month as well, so the Bixby speaker may do the same.

The report also gives us some insight on details about the speaker. Apparently, its price will land at about $300, with music being a key selling point. “Sound shifting” will be a core part of the speaker, with the device having the ability to beam sound in the direction of verbal commands from a user.

The speaker—internally code-named “Lux”—has a bowled shape, with a legged bottom and lights at the top, one of the people said. It will be marketed as a high-end music player and boast features like sound shifting, where the speaker’s audio can be beamed in the direction of a person providing verbal commands

