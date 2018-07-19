Google Images testing new web interface w/ rounded design & card-based photo viewer

In recent months, Google Images has picked up a number of interfaces tweaks and other functionality changes. The latest sees Image Search testing a new design on the web that features a card-like photo viewer and pill-shaped carousel.

Nintendo Switch

Spotted on Twitter as part of an A/B test, the majority of users still have the current design. This new look starts to deviate with the carousel of related search terms now presented in bubbles. Used in a handful of other Google services, the pill-shaped buttons lose their current dose of color.

The biggest change involves a new in-line photo viewer. At the moment, clicking an image opens a dark, full-width panel underneath the photo with the selected photo on the left, while details like page title, domain, descriptions, and share buttons to the right. Underneath, there is also a gallery of “Related images.”

This new design uses an in-line and unobtrusive card to the left that shows the selected image, with the grid of picture results at the right. Users can browse left and right through pictures from this viewer, or close the current image.

On the grid, the current photo being fully viewed is highlighted with a blue outline, while those individual cards have rounded corners and now always feature the page name and URL below.

We’ve yet to spot this new design ourselves, but it makes for a very refreshed and up-to-date look.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: