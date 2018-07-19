Waze now supports Android Auto on your smartphone’s display

Waze added support for Android Auto nearly a year ago, but only in a limited capacity. Now, the popular navigation service has full support for Auto, including on your phone’s display.

Android Auto is available in two forms. Firstly on a head unit in your car, with the other being directly on your smartphone’s display. Unfortunately, Waze didn’t support this at launch. In a recent update, though, it seems the app has finally added support according to some Android Police tipsters.

Like on proper Android Auto head units, Waze on the phone’s display can be selected by tapping on the navigation selector and switching from Google Maps. Once that’s done, the functionality is largely the same as the standard Android app, but a fair bit different from the standard Waze integration on Android Auto head units.

Here, the side menu for options is present, as well as the search bar and reporting button. Perhaps this phone-centric UI within Auto for your phone’s display is why we saw such a delay from the original launch. Regardless, it’s great to see this functionality finally available. It should be working for all users as long as the latest version of Waze and Android Auto are installed on your device.

