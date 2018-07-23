Google rolling out fix for Android Auto ‘pixelated’ Maps UI bug

For several months now, some Android Auto users have been reporting a strange Google Maps bug with Android Auto. This week, the company is finally rolling out a fix for the problem.

This bug, if you’re unfamiliar with it, causes the Android Auto interface to become “pixelated” or “blocky” when displaying information from Google Maps. It’s affected multiple head unit/smartphone combinations, even spanning multiple OS versions, making the cause largely unclear.

After a few months Google identified the problem and started work on a fix, and now, that’s finally rolling out (via PiunikaWeb). A member of the Android Auto team at Google explains on the company’s product forums that the fix is being rolled out in stages over the next few weeks.

Hey everyone, Thanks for all the feedback. Mea culpa — we missed our original target for getting this fix out to everyone. Rest assured, however, that the fix is now being deployed in stages. Give us a few more weeks to complete the rollout and then let us know if you are still seeing this issue (preferably with details on which phone model and car/truck model you’re using).

