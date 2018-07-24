Xiaomi Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite go official w/ Android One, launching in 40 markets

After seeing success with the Android One program last year with the Mi A1, Xiaomi is back at it with not one, but two brand new Android One smartphones.

The best gifts for Android users

The Xiaomi Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite are both running on top of the Android One platform, meaning they both run nearly stock versions of Android. In this case, both devices are atop Android 8.1 Oreo with just a few customizations and pre-loaded apps. Better yet, as part of the Android One platform, both of these devices are guaranteed two years of major updates, as well as regular security patches.

As for the hardware, though, Xiaomi has made some big upgrades from the Mi A1. The main star here is the Xiaomi Mi A2, and like we’ve been expecting for a while now, it’s based on the Mi 6X that launched in China earlier this year. Across the board, this device sees major improvements over the Mi A1.

The device offers a 5.99-inch FHD 18:9 display, Snapdragon 660 chipset, 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and storage options from 32GB to 128GB. There’s also a 3,010 mAh battery, 12MP/20MP rear dual-camera setup, and a 20MP front-facing camera with a “selfie light.” Fast charging is also available out of the box on this device unlike its predecessor, and there’s a fingerprint sensor on the back as well. There’s no headphone jack, though.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

As for the Mi A2 Lite, we’re looking at a slightly less powerful device, but a good option nonetheless. This device offers a smaller 5.84-inch display FHD 19:9, this time with a notch up top for the camera and earpiece. Powering the device there’s a Snapdragon 625, 32/64GB of storage, and 3/4GB of RAM. There’s also a 12MP/5MP rear dual-camera, 5MP front-facing camera, and a headphone jack.

Interestingly, the Mi A2 Lite also packs a much larger battery at 4,000 mAh. Sadly, though, it charges over microUSB, although fast charging is still available.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Xiaomi is launching both of these devices this month in 40 markets. Pricing for the Mi A2 starts at €249 for 4GB/32GB, and goes up to €349 for 6GB/128GB. The Mi A2 Lite starts at €179 for 3GB/32GB, and goes up to €229 for 4GB/64GB. Both devices are available in blue, black, and gold.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: