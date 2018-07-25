Tech21 Evo Adapt case launches for Google Pixelbook, now available for $90 on Google Store

The Made for Google collection of cases and accessories hasn’t expanded a whole lot since launch, but this week Tech21 has quietly launched a brand new case for the Pixelbook.

Tech21 has been a part of Made for Google since launch with cases for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Now, the company is launching its Evo Adapt case for the Pixelbook, promising versatility and durability in a slim case.

Unlike the sleeves offered in the Google Store already, the Evo Adapt case offers always-on protection, just like a case for your smartphone. It covers both the top and bottom of your machine without restricting its movement. You can even still use tablet mode thanks to a handy little kickstand. There’s also a built-in loop to hold your Pixelbook Pen.

The Evo Adapt costs $90 on the Google Store or Tech21’s own store and is available in Black. It should be a good add-on if you plan to use your Pixelbook on-the-go a lot.

