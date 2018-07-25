Tech21 Evo Adapt case launches for Google Pixelbook, now available for $90 on Google Store

- Jul. 25th 2018 9:54 am PT

0

The Made for Google collection of cases and accessories hasn’t expanded a whole lot since launch, but this week Tech21 has quietly launched a brand new case for the Pixelbook.

The best gifts for Android users

Tech21 has been a part of Made for Google since launch with cases for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Now, the company is launching its Evo Adapt case for the Pixelbook, promising versatility and durability in a slim case.

Unlike the sleeves offered in the Google Store already, the Evo Adapt case offers always-on protection, just like a case for your smartphone. It covers both the top and bottom of your machine without restricting its movement. You can even still use tablet mode thanks to a handy little kickstand. There’s also a built-in loop to hold your Pixelbook Pen.

The Evo Adapt costs $90 on the Google Store or Tech21’s own store and is available in Black. It should be a good add-on if you plan to use your Pixelbook on-the-go a lot.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Guides

Google Pixelbook

Google Pixelbook

The Google Pixelbook the company's premium Chromebook. It is the first to feature Google Assistant built-in as well as a dedicated button to launch the assistant.
tech21

tech21

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

The Best Pixel 2 screen protector

The Best Pixel 2 screen protector
Ticwatch Pro

Ticwatch Pro