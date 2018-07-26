Google’s local event search gets revamped w/ personalized recommendations

Following its debut about a year ago, Google is today announcing improvements to its local event feature for Search which also adds personalized recommendations.

Highlighted in a post on The Keyword, Google’s local events feature is getting some big upgrades. For one, a lot more key information is being added to these results. When you search for an event and tap on it for more details, you can see things like the cost of a ticket, information about the venue, and even get shortcuts to buy tickets through popular services.

Tap any event you’re interested in and you’ll get an overview of things like time, location, ticketing providers and other information that will help you decide whether to attend. If you’re ready to take the plunge, you can follow the links to buy tickets from the provider of your choice. If you’re still deciding, you can head to the event webpages for more information. We also make it easy to save events and share with others, so you can plan as you go.

Google is also making it easier to find events that fit your interests. A new “For You” tab shows popular events in the area that fit your specific interests.

We’re also helping you discover events based on your interests. While browsing events, you can tap the “For You” tab to get personalized ideas for things to do near you. You’ll also see trending and popular events in your area to keep you in the loop on the hottest happenings.

These new changes should be rolling out to all users over the next few days.

