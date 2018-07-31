Samsung updates Galaxy S9’s AR Emoji w/ characters from Disney’s ‘Frozen’

One of the more notable additions to Samsung’s Galaxy S9 lineup earlier this year was AR Emoji, but the feature never really took off for customers. Despite that, Samsung has made a point of updating the product, and this week, new characters from Disney’s Frozen are arriving…

Following the addition of Disney’s Mickey and Minnie Mouse characters as well as The Incredibles, Samsung’s partnership with Disney has now brought characters from Frozen to AR Emoji. The new additions include Anna, Elsa, Olaf, and Kristoff.

Like with previous additions, these new characters can mimic your facial expressions in pictures and videos.

Samsung Electronics has revealed the latest set of popular Disney characters to be brought to life by the Galaxy S9 series as AR Emojis – users are now able to transform themselves into characters from Disney Frozen. The beloved animated singing stars are the latest fan favorites to join the line-up, which features classic Disney characters Mickey & Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck, Goofy and The Incredibles’ Super family. Galaxy S9 and S9+ users can create AR (augmented reality) avatars of Anna, Elsa, Olaf and Kristoff. To start animating messages as one of your favorite Disney Frozen characters, just open the Galaxy S9/S9+’s AR Emoji mode, tap the plus icon on the right-hand side to access the Galaxy Apps Store and download the Disney Frozen pack.

To add these new characters to AR Emoji on your Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+, simply open the camera application, switch to AR Emoji mode, and tap the “+” button to add this new sticker pack. Samsung is also teasing some more new additions from this Disney collaboration coming soon, so stay tuned…

9to5Google’s Take

Samsung really just needs to “let it go” with AR Emoji… (I’m so sorry)

