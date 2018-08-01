JBL Link View Google Assistant smart display up for pre-order, ships September 3rd

Google finally lived up to its promise of delivering Assistant-powered smart displays last week with the debut of the Lenovo Smart Display. Now, a second option is available for pre-order with JBL’s Link View.

The best gifts for Android users

The JBL Link View was announced at the same time as the Lenovo Smart Display back at CES 2018 early this year, but the company has been pretty quiet about its release date. This week, JBL’s product listing for the View has opened up pre-orders for the product, as well as giving us a release window.

This smart display has an 8-inch display and a 5MP front-facing camera for Duo calls. Like Lenovo’s option, there’s a physical switch for covering the camera (and muting the mic). The Link View is also IPX4 splash-proof which might come in handy in the kitchen.

As expected, pre-orders for this smart display land at $249, a bit pricier than the similarly sized model Lenovo is selling.

JBL’s claim to fame on this speaker as always, though, is the audio quality. Where we found Lenovo’s speaker a bit lacking, the Link View is set to arrive with “legendary JBL sound.” That’s provided by two 51mm 10W drivers. Presumably, the sound quality here will be similar to JBL’s Link speakers.

Pre-orders are open right now on JBL’s site for the Link View, and orders are expected to start shipping on September 3rd.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: