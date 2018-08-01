Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A 10.5 is an affordable Tab S4 without any of the cool features

Earlier today, Samsung announced the Galaxy Tab S4, its latest flagship Android tablet. The new device has some really cool new features, but under the radar, Samsung has announced a more affordable version with the Galaxy Tab A 10.5.

At first glance, the Tab S4 and Tab A 10.5 look nearly identical. This more affordable slate has a 10.5 screen just like the more expensive brother, but it’s a 1080p LCD panel instead of OLED, and it also lacks a lot of the other goodies the Tab S4 offers.

As far as specs go, this model packs a Snapdragon 450 chipset with 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage (with microSD) and Android 8.1. That’s all powered by a 7,300 mAh battery charged over USB-C. There’s an 8MP/5MP camera array, and LTE is optional as well.

This new tablet, though, lacks most of what makes the Tab S4 so appealing. There’s no keyboard cover or native DeX support, no premium build, and no fancy display either. It does have four speakers with Dolby Atmos, as well as that 16:10 aspect ratio which is great for movies. Interestingly, it also lacks any form of biometric authentication, not offering a fingerprint sensor or an iris scanner.

Samsung Electronics today launched the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5’’, a new tablet that keeps you and the family entertained while at home or on the go. Featuring new family-friendly entertainment options and enhanced audio and visual features, the Galaxy Tab A 10.5’’ is ideal for enjoying your favorite movies or shows at home or on the go. Whether you’re lounging on the couch or enjoying a long drive with your family, the Galaxy Tab A 10.5’’ can keep you and your children entertained for hours. And with added connectivity features like Samsung’s SmartThings, managing your home has never been easier.

Samsung is clearly aiming this new tablet at families, and it should prove a pretty solid option. Unfortunately, there’s no information just yet on when this tablet will debut, or exactly how much it will cost. For reference, the previous Tab A 10.1 lands at $229. That’s a healthy cut from the $649 of the Tab S4.

